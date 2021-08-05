TheStreet Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $216.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.34. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,621,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

