TheStreet Upgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to C

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.