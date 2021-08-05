Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.62

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1201459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.