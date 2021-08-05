Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 441,450 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $105.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $143,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $31,713,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

