Throne Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Throne has a market cap of $529,483.31 and approximately $13,313.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00005057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00102799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00146836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,391.25 or 0.99962741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00855408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

