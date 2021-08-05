Tiaa Fsb Buys 20,980 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

