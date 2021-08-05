Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.