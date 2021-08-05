Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

