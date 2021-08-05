Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

