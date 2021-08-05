Tiaa Fsb Sells 23,413 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 70,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.