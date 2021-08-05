Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,008 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

