TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,528,230 shares of company stock worth $173,198,077 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

