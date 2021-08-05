TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 1,154 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,197. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.