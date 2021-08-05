TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 25,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,769. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

