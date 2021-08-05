TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $228.12. 95,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

