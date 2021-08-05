TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $585.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

