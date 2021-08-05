Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies. This along with a combination of lower interest rates and rising need for more work-at-home space positively impacted affordability, thereby helping the company to deliver solid performance. Backed by the above-mentioned positives, the company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance for key metrics. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, rising building materials and labor costs are growing concerns for the company’s margin. Also, increasing lumber prices are likely to weigh on the bottom line.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Shares of TOL opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $759,000. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

