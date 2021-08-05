TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $201.62, but opened at $210.76. TopBuild shares last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 2,751 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.