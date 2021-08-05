Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.84 and last traded at C$14.26. Approximately 156,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 317,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.42.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5016297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

