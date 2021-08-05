TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an average rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

