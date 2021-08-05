Towerpoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 355,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,149. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

