Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after buying an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 760,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,561,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

