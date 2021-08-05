Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.