TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($1.20). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

