Tracy L. Platt Sells 9,989 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cerner by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,694,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cerner by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

