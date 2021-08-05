Traders Purchase Large Volume of Altitude Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,384 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the average volume of 96 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTU stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

