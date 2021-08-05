Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hostess Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,051% compared to the average daily volume of 257 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

TWNK stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

