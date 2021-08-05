Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newtek Business Services Call Options (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,714 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,882% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newtek Business Services by 9,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

