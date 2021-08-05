Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,309% compared to the average daily volume of 576 put options.

NYSE:NCR opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

