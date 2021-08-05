Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virtu Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 38,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,546% compared to the average daily volume of 2,354 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,899,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 487,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

