Tranquility Partners LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

