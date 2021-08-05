Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 79,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 70,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 326,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.