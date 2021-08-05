TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.36

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.36 and last traded at C$22.31, with a volume of 371512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 41.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.83.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7807146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.