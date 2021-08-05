Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as low as C$5.52. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 226,149 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on TRZ shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1999996 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.