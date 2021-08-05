TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on TA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,348. The company has a market cap of $480.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

