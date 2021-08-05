Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 212 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB opened at $104.60 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $113.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

