Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $236.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

