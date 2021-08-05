Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

