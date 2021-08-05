Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.10.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

