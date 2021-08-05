Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock worth $4,195,735. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 150.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Trex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

