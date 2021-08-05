Tri Star Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.92. 50,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.