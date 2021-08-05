Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.74

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 3596754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$664.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.60.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

