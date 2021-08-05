TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,420 shares of company stock worth $7,460,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

