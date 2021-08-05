Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $14.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,717.24. 18,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,498.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.