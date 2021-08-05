Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $216.89

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.89 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 216.60 ($2.83), with a volume of 7246096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.60 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 202.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

