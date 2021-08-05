TriumphX (TRIX) Price Down 4.2% This Week

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $36,915.98 and approximately $71,324.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00061264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.92 or 0.00944435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00095989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043618 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars.

