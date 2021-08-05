Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. 192,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.