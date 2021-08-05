Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TFC stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.