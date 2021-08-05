Truist Securiti Comments on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $195.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

