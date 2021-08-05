Truist Securities Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $830.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $756.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $792.62.

CHTR opened at $770.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $771.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

